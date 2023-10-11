Tony Khan Takes Shot At Shawn Michaels Possibly Winning Booker Of The Year

On Tuesday night, AEW Dynamite aired at 8PM Eastern against WWE NXT. AEW President Tony Khan wrote the following about the show via Twitter/X:

“Thank you all who watched #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday last night! I thought last night was one of our best shows that we’ve ever done! The fans in Kansas City were tremendous, the wrestling was great, and last night was the best birthday that I’ve ever had, thanks to all of you!”

One person commented on Khan’s post by writing ”we were watching NXT big dawg” and here was Khan’s response:

“Then I wasn’t talking to you. And you don’t even follow me, so why reply?”

Another person posted an AI photo of Shawn Michaels holding a “Booker of the Year” award and here was Khan’s response:

“Actually I’m pretty sure that last night blew whatever chance he had at winning that award.”

You can check out the posts below:

