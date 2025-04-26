Bryan Danielson Says “Enough Is Enough” Amid Uncertain In-Ring Future

Bryan Danielson has not been seen on AEW television since losing the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at the 2024 WrestleDream pay-per-view event.

In a recent interview with Jamal Niaz, Danielson opened up about the status of his in-ring career, citing serious concerns about his health:

“My neck is wrecked. So, it’s not no chance, but it’s risk versus reward at this point, right? So I want to be able to live comfortably with my wife and kids. One of the things our society has a real problem with is realizing when enough is enough, and I’m very satisfied with my career, and I think enough is enough.” (quote courtesy of Corey Brennan)

As previously noted, AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that Danielson remains with the company, working behind the scenes in a backstage role.

