Tony Khan To Make Huge Announcement Next Week, Miro & Thunder Rosa Make AEW Returns

The talent pool is picking up in All Elite Wrestling.

After being off of television for a while, “The Redeemer” Miro made his long-awaited return on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

The former TNT Champion turned up in a backstage segment, ignoring a question from Renee Paquette and entering the locker room of AEW President Tony Khan.

Later in the show, as Paquette was waiting outside the locker room for Miro, another return took place, as former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa showed up and also went into Khan’s dressing room.

The show then featured an appearance by Tony Khan himself. Khan spoke about the pay-per-view quality lineup on tonight’s show and the returns of Miro and Thunder Rosa. He then invites us to tune into the show next Wednesday night for a “huge announcement” that we won’t want to miss.

Check out footage of the AEW returns of Miro and Thunder Rosa via the videos embedded below.