Tony Schiavone Admits There Are Some Things That Bug Him About AEW

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently spoke on his podcast, “What Happened When,” about a number of professional wrestling topics including how there are some things that bug him about the company, but he is still very much into what they are doing.

Schiavone said, “There’s some things that bug me, some little things that bug me, but other than that I’m really into what we’re doing.”

He also talked about how he is more exposed now to the wrestling in Japan than he ever was and that is all thanks to Eddie Kingston.

“I’m more exposed now to the wrestling that they had in Japan than I ever was.”“Thanks to the Forbidden Door, and also thanks to Eddie Kingston being with us and showing me some of this.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.