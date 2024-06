All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently spoke on his podcast, “What Happened When,” about a number of professional wrestling topics including Vince Russo.

Schiavone said, “I hate it that Russo gets all the s**t that he gets. It’s not fair. Vince Russo worked endlessly, tirelessly, to put a product together. He did. And [he] was good to me, and was a good guy. And I’m honest about that.”

