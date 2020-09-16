Tony Schiavone Talks About WWE’s Recent Attempt To Hire Him

During an edition of the What Happened When podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone talked about WWE’s recent attempt to hire him:

“They were very sketchy about it. They said we just want you to come to work here. We need more people here who have a strong wrestling background to help out. Well, what would I do? Well, you would just work with us. I was talking to Bruce (Prichard) and I think Bruce was shooting with me that he didn’t know. Now it’s pretty apparent what was going on and I don’t blame Bruce for it. But, they wanted to get me so AEW wouldn’t get me and they would have run me out the door right after Eric Bischoff or before. I’m not blaming Bruce but I get it. I know what Vince (McMahon) was thinking.”