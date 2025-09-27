Top 3 Moments Of TNA Victory Road 2025

On Friday, September 26, 2025, TNA Wrestling made its debut in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, at its major event, “Victory Road.”

The event was headlined by Leon Slater putting the TNA X-Division Championship on the line against Myron Reed. This marked the first time TNA’s X-Division Championship has main evented a big show since “No Surrender” of 2024.

We also saw Eric Young and Joe Hendry do battle in singles competition, Mike Santana go one-on-one with Ridge Holland as he eyes Trick Williams in two weeks, Steve Maclin defend his TNA International Championship, Moose and Mustafa Ali go to war over an advantage for their team at “Bound For Glory,” and so much more. So, what were the top three moments of the night?

3. Trick Williams Lays Out Mike Santana

In his final big stop on the way to TNA’s “Bound For Glory” on October 12th, Mike Santana battled NXT’s Ridge Holland in what was sure to be a fight. This match came about on the September 19th episode of “TNA iMPACT,” after Holland blindsided Santana, delivering a series of strikes and headbutts before laying out Santana with an elevated DDT.

Before Santana embarks on the biggest match of his career, so far, he had one final mountain to climb, and he did just that. Santana and Holland had a very good and physical match, with Santana besting Holland, landing a “Spin The Block.” However, the bigger story came after the match as Trick Williams laid out his next challenger.

Williams’ music hit, and as Santana was poised and waiting for the champion to come out of the entranceway, Williams came in through the crowd. Williams cracked Santana over the head with the TNA World Championship after Holland provided a bit of a distraction. Things are truly heating up, as we are now just two weeks away from TNA’s biggest show of the year, “Bound For Glory.”

2. Leon Slater Retains In The Main Event, Santino Marella Announces Je’Von Evans as Next Challenger at Bound For Glory

The main event of the show saw Leon Slater put his TNA X-Division Championship on the line against Myron Reed in what was a match for the ages. Reed earned the opportunity on the September 11th edition of “TNA iMPACT” when he defeated Jake Something, Trey Miguel, & Zachary Wentz in a four-way match.

From a fan standpoint, this match showed everyone why we genuinely love the X-Division and what makes it so special. Slater and Reed, as young as they are, absolutely tore the house down. The Edmonton Expo Centre rang with “X DIVISION!” and “FIGHT FOREVER” chants multiple times during this fantastic match.

In the end, Slater won a thriller, hitting his beautiful Swanton 450 move from the top rope. However, the bigger moment came after the match, as Santino Marella emerged from the entranceway with some significant news. At “Bound For Glory” in two weeks, Slater will defend his X-Division Championship against Je’Von Evans.

1. NXT’s Kelani Jordan Becomes New TNA Knockouts Champion

Following the opening match of the night, we saw Ash By Elegance come out and make a massive announcement about her career. Unfortunately, due to not being able to fulfill the duties of being the TNA Knockouts Champion, Ash was forced to relinquish the title. So, the Director of Authority, Santino Marella, made a special battle royal match where the final two competitors remaining would meet in a singles match for the vacant TNA Knockouts Championship later in the night.

The battle royal went on to be won by Lei Ying Lee and NXT’s Kelani Jordan. Indi Hartwell, the #1 Contender for the TNA Knockouts Championship at “Bound For Glory,” served as the special guest referee in this match. Lee and Jordan went all out to be crowned the next TNA Knockouts Champion, with neither woman backing down.

In the end, Jordan defeats Lee to win the TNA Knockouts Championship after hitting a split-legged moonsault from the top rope. The TNA Knockouts’ Championship is unfortunately back on NXT. However, it might not be for long as Indi has a date with Kelani on October 12th at TNA’s biggest show of the year, “Bound For Glory.” Can TNA reclaim their two top titles at the event, or will NXT continue to run roughshod on the company?