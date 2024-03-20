Top TNA Star Files New Trademark Applications Amid Contract Rumors

One well-known star has secured certain trademark rights, which is noteworthy given the rampant speculation that TNA Wrestling may soon miss out on a top star.

With the rebrand and the removal of Scott D’Amore as TNA President in favor of Anthony Cicione, the promotion is undergoing changes. The promotion will return to PPV on April 20 with Rebellion from the Palms Casino Resort.

As previously reported, The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) will work for Smash Wrestling in London, Ontario, on April 21, the same day as the post-Rebellion TV tapings.

This comes as their contracts with TNA are expected to expire soon, possibly as early as the end of this month. They were not booked for the TV taping or the PPV, which could indicate that a deal between the two sides is unlikely.

Shelley, real name Patrick Kenneth Martin, filed trademark applications for “MCMG” and “Motor City Machine Guns” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on March 19, through Michael E. Dockins, who has assisted countless wrestlers with their trademarks.

The terms are intended for entertainment and clothing purposes.