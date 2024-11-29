Top TNA Star Pulled From Tonight’s Turning Point 2024 PPV

Don’t expect to see Trey Miguel in action tonight at TNA Turning Point 2024.

Because he won’t be there.

Advertised to join Zachary Wentz and KUSHIDA against The Hardys & Ace Austin in a featured six-man tag-team match at tonight’s special event, which takes place as part of WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, it has been announced that Trey Miguel has been pulled from the show.

In a special breaking news video announcement released via TNA Wrestling’s official X account just hours before the show gets underway, it was announced that Miguel is off the show, and that a replacement will be announced later tonight.