Torrie Wilson Says She “Could Never Compete” With Today’s WWE Women

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where she discussed a variety of topics, including whether she could hold her own against the women of today’s WWE.

Wilson said, “I love going now. I love all the women I love just — it just feels more relaxing. Everyone’s more welcoming.”

She continued, “So I do love being around all those girls, they’re all so sweet and great. Now, just the thought of trying to claw my way onto into a position on TV? Like, no thank you.”

Wilson added, “There’s so many amazing women that are so gifted and talented that, no, not for me. No, no, I could never compete with that.”

