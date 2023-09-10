Trinity Says She Is Having The Time Of Her Life In Impact Wrestling

IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Trinity recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a number of topics including facing KiLynn King in her debut match in IMPACT Wrestling and how she was very happy King happened to be her opponent for her debut match.

Trinity said, “KiLynn King. I had my debut match in IMPACT with her, and I just felt like that was so special and magical. I was so nervous and so scared after being off a year and having shoulder surgery. There was so much doubt within myself. But when I got in there with her, it was easy, and it was fun. I was like, ‘Wow. This is what it’s supposed to be and feel like.’ I cried after that match because it felt so good, and that’s how wrestling should feel. I was very happy that I had her as my opponent on my return.”

Trinity also spoke about being super grateful and super happy for the run she’s had so far as well as the opportunities IMPACT Wrestling has given her and for that.

“I’m super grateful and super happy. It’s been such a journey, this last year or year and a half for me now. But I’m super happy. I can’t complain. I’m grateful for this platform and IMPACT giving me the space and opportunity to continue on with my wrestling journey and to kind of reestablish myself after all that had been said and all that had happened. So I’ll forever be grateful for that, and I’m having the time of my life right now.”