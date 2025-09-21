Triple H Believes Today’s WWE Roster Can Rival The Ruthless Aggression Era

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on the Countdown to WWE WrestlePalooza pre-show, where he discussed several topics, including his belief that the current WWE roster could rival the talent pool from the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Triple H said, “I actually absolutely believe that. The beautiful thing about the roster that we have right now is that all of the names that you said are stars that have been doing this for a long time and are at the top of their game.”

He continued, “For every one of those you mentioned, there is a Bron Breakker breaking through underneath them, there is a Bronson Reed breaking through underneath them, there is a Gunther. There is a new crop of talent, right? There is a Rhea Ripley, who, in the big scheme of things, is fairly new here, right? There’s a Stephanie Vaquer. Then on the flip side of that, when you get to those talent, there is a Trick Williams, there is an Oba Femi, right?”

Triple H added, “There is an Ethan page, there is a Sol Ruca, all of these names that are the future. So not only is it deep at the top, it’s deep in the middle, and the people coming up, but it’s deep underneath that there is no stopping this roster. This roster will be on fire for years to come.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

