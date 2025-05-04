Triple H Discusses Logic Of Wrestling Storylines And How It Affects Creative

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on the High Performance podcast to discuss various topics, including the logic behind wrestling storylines and how it influences his creative process.

Triple H said, “In the storytelling aspect of it, there’s so many variations of what we do, right? And…one of the things that’s amazing about WWE and what we do is our ability to sort of…it’s its own world, right? So it doesn’t always have to make sense. It does. Like, it has to follow your logic. You can’t be like ‘How did that happen?’ It has to follow some form of logic, but in one hand, you can have two performers in almost…the build is almost like a sporting event, right? Two champions match [up], and the two guys are training, and one’s a little bit of the underdog, and the other is a dominant champion. You’re sort of replicating a sports build. And then I can have The Undertaker, on the other hand, when he puts his arms up, the lights come on, and…he has magic powers, and…you just can’t stop him. You’ll hit him with a big move, and he sits up like he’s in a movie. The character’s fantastic and crazy and out there.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.