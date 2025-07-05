Triple H Faces Backlash Over 4th Of July Video Post

To celebrate Independence Day, Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared a patriotic video to his Twitter/X account on July 4th, 2025. The same clip also aired during the July 4th edition of WWE SmackDown, featuring traditional American themes and messages of freedom.

However, the post quickly drew criticism from some fans and members of the wrestling media, who pointed out WWE’s apparent lack of public acknowledgment for other major cultural observances—specifically Black History Month and Pride Month earlier in the year.

Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net was among the most vocal critics, tweeting:

“It’s okay to celebrate Independence Day but where were the posts for other holidays and months?”

It’s okay to celebrate Independence Day but where were the posts for other holidays and months? https://t.co/aWNWidT5xb — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) July 4, 2025

The sentiment was echoed widely, with several fans taking to Twitter/X to express disappointment in what they viewed as selective celebration. Some of the most “liked” fan responses included:

@ItsLovelyLaveau: “Ohhhhhhh so yall DO still acknowledge holidays and shit? Hmm”

@VisionaryMike_: “n*gga ain’t say shit about black history month tho”

@M0NEGLAM: “can’t celebrate black history month, pride month, or juneteenth tho … oh piss off”

@MalsSweetHoney: “but nothing for bhm… you’re literally trash”

@RollingupSticcy: “Damn I guess Vince McMahon got custody of all the Black History month Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Day video packages in the separation”

@Juscarbon: “Nothing for Pride Month, Nothing for Black History Month but sure let’s have something for ‘July 4′”

@convergexx: “You missed a couple holidays fyi”

@WhoisVindictive: “’I don’t see color, I see talent.’ Apparently, you also don’t see any other holiday except ones that fit your political agenda.”

@SophieMe0ws: “Happy Pride Month 🏳️‍🌈”

@KcWrestling05: “you are never beating the allegations holy shit man”

As of now, Triple H has not responded publicly to the criticism. The backlash reflects ongoing discussions within the WWE fanbase about representation, inclusion, and the company’s approach to cultural and social awareness in its public messaging.

Stay with PWMania.com for further updates on this story and more coverage throughout the WWE summer slate.