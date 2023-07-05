Triple H Misses Monday’s WWE RAW, Who Ran The Show, Vince McMahon Note

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reportedly missed this week’s post-Money In The Bank edition of WWE RAW from Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, numerous employees working on RAW were surprised by Triple H’s absence. He was in a wonderful mood at Saturday’s Money in the Bank Premium Live Event at The O2 Arena in London, and was excited about the show’s success.

It was stated that Triple H’s absence from the programme was unrelated because it was simply a planned night out, but talent were not informed as to why he took the night off. He is expected to appear on Friday’s SmackDown from New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

WWE Creative Writing Team Executive Director Bruce Prichard allegedly handled Monday’s RAW in place of Triple H, as is customary when Triple H has the night off or is unable to make a programme for whatever reason.

We already mentioned that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not in London for Money In The Bank this weekend. He was also not at RAW.