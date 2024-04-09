Triple H On The Rock’s Involvement At WrestleMania 40, Dusty Rhodes’ Influence On His Booking

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently appeared on an episode of Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including The Rock’s involvement at WrestleMania 40.

Triple H said, “The one thing is [that] he is a pro, right? So all that stuff, it’s amazing, and it’s amazing content and all that stuff. But at the end of the day, he’s a pro. We talk this all out and go through it. It’s great. If we came to him and said ‘This is a problem for us. We’ve got to change this,’ maybe he would argue back, maybe he would have a different point of view. But at the end of the day, if Nick or myself still went to him and said ‘Here’s what we’ve got to get to,’ he’d say ‘Okay.’ But when he says he’s taking you on a ride, and this is the genius [of it], it’s blurring the lines between fiction and reality to a place that even people that are close to it are going ‘I think he’s taking the piss on us here.’ Calm down, he’s not. You’re on the ride. You’ve pulled the handle and you’re on the rollercoaster. We’re driving, he’s driving. We’re all driving together. We’re all following the same GPS.”

On Dusty Rhodes’ influence on his booking:

“Nobody out there knows what you had laid out. Nobody out there knows what you had planned. So you sort of got to have your plan and your ideas, and all that stuff, and put it together, and then as it starts to take place, pull yourself out of it, sit back as a fan and watch it go down. And either enjoy it or don’t. There are sometimes [I’m like] ‘That didn’t work for me. I think we’re in a bad place. It just didn’t work. Whatever.’ But if you can pull yourself out of it and you enjoy it, then it was really good. That’s what matters. It’s not ‘Man, would’ve been better if this little thing happened. It would’ve been so much better.’ It’s irrelevant.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.