Triple H Praises Future, Mohamed Ramadan & Massari For Crown Jewel 2024 Theme ‘ARABI’

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to his official Twitter (X) account and gives a shout out to hip-hop music stars Future, Mohamed Ramadan and Massari for the song “ARABI,” which is the official theme song of the 2024 Crown Jewel PLE.
Triple H wrote, “Shout out to our friend @1future who’s back on @WWE speakers, this time with @Mohamed_Ramadan and @massari for #WWECrownJewel official theme song “ARABI.” #RiyadhSeason”
WWE Crown Jewel 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, November 2nd from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
You can check out Triple H's post below.
