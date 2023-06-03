Triple H Presents Roman Reigns With New Universal Title On WWE SmackDown (Video)

ACKNOWLEDGE HIM!
WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque acknowledged our “Tribal Chief” on this week’s post-Night of Champions episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
During this week’s WWE on FOX show from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the 1,000 Day Universal Title Celebration of Roman Reigns took place as advertised.
The segment saw Paul “Triple H” Levesque present Roman Reigns with a brand new WWE Universal Championship title belt.
Check out the new belt presentation via the video embedded below.
BREAKING: @TripleH just unveiled a BRAND NEW Undisputed WWE Universal Championship! What do you think? 👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HH7brydNEy
— WWE (@WWE) June 3, 2023
The Tribal Chief #RomanReigns gets presented his new #WWE Universal Championship title belt by Paul #TripleH Levesque on #SmackDown … #WWESmackDown pic.twitter.com/n8HYWt42jT
— Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) June 3, 2023