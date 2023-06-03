Triple H Presents Roman Reigns With New Universal Title On WWE SmackDown (Video)

ACKNOWLEDGE HIM!

WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque acknowledged our “Tribal Chief” on this week’s post-Night of Champions episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

During this week’s WWE on FOX show from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the 1,000 Day Universal Title Celebration of Roman Reigns took place as advertised.

The segment saw Paul “Triple H” Levesque present Roman Reigns with a brand new WWE Universal Championship title belt.

Check out the new belt presentation via the video embedded below.