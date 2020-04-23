Triple H Speaks Out About The Production of The WWE WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Triple H talked about him and the NXT digital team helping Vince McMahon with the Boneyard Match at Wrestlemania 36 and noted that Vince wasn’t entirely sure what the match was going to be:

“I was like ‘okay great so what is the boneyard match?’ He’s [Vince] like, ‘I don’t know.’ He was like ‘a graveyard, it’s in a graveyard’ and I said ‘okay.’ As we go I said ‘what do you want it to be?’ and he’s like, ‘I don’t know, just make it good.’

“I then went to Vince and was like, you know I pitched him the concept and the idea and he’s like ‘I love that, that sounds awesome.’ Then I said ‘well problem is right now I have one camera’ he’s like ‘you can’t do it with one camera!?’ And I’m like ‘I KNOW.”