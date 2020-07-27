Triple H’s Talks About AEW and Addresses The State Of NXT UK

During WWE’s annual shareholder meeting that took place earlier this month, Triple H spoke about AEW:

“To me, there’s a moment in time when you begin something and it’s very exciting and it’s fresh and there’s some interest in it, certainly. But it’s a big world. We continue to be focused on our product, continue to be focused on the development of our stars and our performers. And as Vince [McMahon] said earlier, we have a very long track record of doing this incredibly successfully for many, many, many years, and we will continue to do so.”

Triple H also addressed the state of the NXT UK brand:

“The London Performance Center has been inactive since March, thereabouts, due to the COVID-19 issues. We work with local and government officials they’re all the time and are monitoring constantly, and are looking forward to when talent can get back to training. I know they’re all anxious to do it, and hopefully that’ll be in the near future. We’re also working with our partners there on solutions and ways that we can get back to creating fresh in-ring content as soon as possible for the NXT UK brand. Again, all of that relies on us being able to do that safely — as the safety and health of our talent come first and foremost. But as soon as that is something that we can safely do, we will be back up and running.” (quotes courtesy of Wrestlenomics.com)