Trish Stratus Segment Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been confirmed to appear on tonight’s RAW.

“WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is set to appear on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw just weeks after costing Becky Lynch and Lita the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Stratus shocked the WWE Universe by savagely attacking and berating her supposed friends and continuing the verbal assault on social media. After the attack of Lynch, Stratus appeared on the red brand and surprisingly demanded an apology, believing Lynch has taken all the shine from pioneers like herself. What will Stratus say when she hits the ring and grabs a mic? Tune in to Monday Night Raw on USA at 8/7 C to find out!” WWE noted in the official segment preview.

In the WWE Draft last week, Stratus was selected for the red brand. She has been feuding with Becky Lynch, who has been out since April 10 after Stratus turned on her. Click here for RAW spoiler notes on Stratus and Lynch, among others, for tonight.

For those who missed it earlier, spoilers for tonight’s WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament matches can be found by clicking here. Click here for major spoiler updates on tonight’s post-Backlash and post-Draft episode of RAW from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.