Two More Matches Set For TNA Rebellion 2024 Following Recent iMPACT TV Tapings

TNA Wrestling held their latest set of TV Tapings on Friday, March 22nd and Saturday, March 23rd from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Following the tapings, two more matchups were set for the company’s upcoming Rebellion PPV.

It was announced that TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will defend her title against Steph De Lander and Josh Alexander will face Alex Hammerstone in a Last Man Standing Match.

Previously announced for the show, TNA World Champion Moose defending his title against Nic Nemeth, TNA World Tag Team Champions The System (Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers) defending their titles against Speedball Mountain (“Speedball” Mike Bailey and Trent Seven), X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali defending his title against Jake Something and Frankie Kazarian going up against Eric Young in a Full Metal Mayhem Match.

The 2024 TNA Rebellion PPV is set to take place on Saturday, April 20th from the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.