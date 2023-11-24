Update On AEW Business For Double-Header Against WWE Survivor Series

How are the tickets moving for this week’s double-AEW taping?

Let’s find out!

Wrestle Tix is reporting that All Elite Wrestling has sold 2,935 tickets for Saturday night’s AEW Collision and AEW Rampage shows at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

There are 864 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 3,799 seats.

The last time AEW ran the venue back in April for a live episode of AEW Dynamite and an AEW Rampage taping, they drew 5,844 fans for a bigger seating configuration in the arena.

On tap for Saturday’s Collision is Eddie Kingston vs. Brody King and Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli in first-round AEW Continental Classic Tournament matches.

AEW Collision and AEW Rampage will be going head-to-head against the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill. on Saturday night.

Make sure to check back here at PWMania.com on Saturday evening for complete AEW Collision & AEW Rampage recaps from Pittsburgh, PA., and live WWE Survivor Series 2023 results coverage from Rosemont, Ill.