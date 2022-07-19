Update on AEW Star After Injury Scare on Rampage

Many AEW stars, including names like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and others, are currently out with injuries.

Rey Fenix appeared to have sustained an ankle injury on last Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped after Dynamite on Wednesday. This happened when the Lucha Bros faced Private Party. After the bout, Fenix was seen walking with a noticeable limp after hurting his ankle taking a simple atomic drop.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said that Fenix is feeling great and won’t miss any time as he worked a fatal 4-way match in Tijuana two days after the match was taped.

Meltzer said:

“Rey Fenix, on the Rampage show. The deal with Rey Fenix was he I guess, hurt his ankle taking an atomic drop, which is totally safe, but it just happened. It was a fluke thing. Although, he’s okay. The match was taped Wednesday. He did wrestle Friday, he wasn’t limping Friday, but it was a scare. He was limping pretty badly at the end of the match on Wednesday that aired on Friday, and I thought, ‘Oh God, another injury,’ right? But, he apparently is okay. There are so many people hurt in AEW and they do need to change stuff. I don’t know if it means more matches. I don’t know what it means, but there are too many guys getting hurt.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)