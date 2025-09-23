Update On Backstage Morale In WWE During TKO Era

Sean Ross Sapp addressed WWE’s backstage morale during a recent Fightful Select Q&A, comparing the current TKO era to Vince McMahon’s final years running the company.

Sapp noted that while things aren’t perfect, the atmosphere is “significantly better” than it was between 2016 and 2022, when many talents he spoke with described themselves as “miserable.”

He also explained that when it comes to sensitive topics, such as the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon by Janel Grant, he asks questions privately and off the record, as it wouldn’t be fair to publicly press talent. Even so, many WWE stars are reportedly “frustrated” by having to field questions about the company’s scandals.