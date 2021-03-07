Update On Christian’s Contractual Status With WWE

After initially writing that Christian was under contract to WWE, Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com provided the following update:

“My apologies everyone, I had tweeted earlier this week that Christian was ‘confirmed’ signed with WWE. Christian was apparently under contract with FOX Sports and not WWE, and that deal may be up as well. I apologize for the error.”

Giri added that there were reportedly talks between Christian and WWE but they fell through and Christian is now a free agent. Even if Christian isn’t the “major star” that is signing with AEW at the Revolution PPV, the belief is that it’s “a very real possibility” that Christian will sign with the company at some point.

In a recent interview with ITRWrestling.com, Jon Moxley gave high praise to Christian:

“The people who work with him know, in the industry, you know, his respect level is huge, the things that he could do with the wrestlers in AEW and all the creative kind of freedom, but, you know, taking things but there’s no hindrance on anything creatively here, obviously, we’re having a frigging Exploding Death Match, so the things Christian could do at AEW, I would be extremely excited to see that. That would be that would be my number one dream guy.”