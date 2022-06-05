Update on Cody Rhodes Status for Tonight’s WWE Hell in a Cell

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE presented a live event on Saturday, named after one of its legendary shows, “Saturday Night’s Main Event.” Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a one-on-one match for the live event fans in Champaign, Illinois was one of the most popular matches announced for Saturday night. However, shortly before the match, it was announced that Cody Rhodes had been “injured,” and Drew McIntyre would take his place. Drew went on to defeat Rollins, and despite the “injury” they said Cody suffered, he still ran out to chase Seth Rollins down after the match.

In an update on Rhodes, he tweeted, “You ready Chicago? #HIAC @WWE @AllstateArena,” along with a picture of ringside Hell in a Cell chairs with his image on them.

It looks like Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins is still on for tonight. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.

