A new backstage update has emerged regarding Cole Karter’s status with AEW following conflicting reports about whether the 26-year-old wrestler has been released from the company.

Previous reports suggested that Karter had been fired in recent weeks after allegedly providing misleading information about a family-related matter to explain his absence from a set of Ring of Honor television tapings. However, the latest information indicates that his departure has not been officially confirmed by AEW.

According to Fightful Select, an AEW source stated that Karter remains with the promotion, despite several wrestlers reportedly believing he had already been let go. “An AEW source stated he’s still with the company,” the report stated. “We heard from numerous talent that said he’d been let go, with some saying they heard from him.”

The report further indicated that Karter had personally told others he had lost his job, although AEW had not finalized a decision regarding his employment status. “They haven’t made a decision at the moment,” the update continued. “He told people he lost his job, but that is not official from AEW’s side.”

The conflicting accounts have created uncertainty surrounding Karter’s future, with the latest update suggesting that any potential release remains unresolved.

Karter is currently associated with The Frat House faction in ROH alongside Griff Garrison, Preston Vance, and Jacked Jameson.

He has primarily competed alongside Garrison in tag team competition and has also made appearances for QT Marshall’s One Fall Wrestling promotion.

Before joining AEW, Karter competed in WWE NXT under the ring name Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan, where he was briefly featured as a member of Tony D’Angelo’s family.

His WWE tenure ended in 2022 following a release that was reportedly connected to a wellness policy violation.

As things stand, AEW has not publicly confirmed Karter’s release, and the latest reporting indicates that the company has yet to make a final decision regarding his status.