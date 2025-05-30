Update On How Long Nicholas Jackson Will Be Out Following AEW Injury

AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 25, 2025, may not have resulted in any serious injuries, but multiple wrestlers are reportedly sidelined or recovering after the chaotic event, particularly those involved in the Anarchy in the Arena match.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “several people probably won’t be wrestling for a little while,” and “several in the Anarchy match were banged up.”

One standout injury update involves Nicholas Jackson of The Young Bucks. Meltzer reported that Jackson performed a swanton off the entrance tunnel during the Anarchy match but suffered a rough landing through a table. He is now “expected to be out of action for a few weeks.”

The Young Bucks were part of the losing side in the 12-person Anarchy in the Arena match, teaming with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler YUTA, and Marina Shafir. They were defeated by the team of Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata).

