Update On Matt Riddle And Global Wrestling Kingdom Dispute

The ongoing dispute between Matt Riddle and UK-based promotion Global Wrestling Kingdom appears to be nearing a resolution. The promotion announced this week that Riddle has returned his deposit for the “A New Kingdom Rises” charity event, which took place in Barnsley, England on August 31.

Riddle was originally scheduled to face Simon Miller in the main event, but was pulled from the show and replaced by Grado. The event raised funds for homeless veterans and families impacted by suicide bereavement.

The controversy began when Cultaholic reported that Riddle had “no-showed” the event and failed to return his deposit. Riddle pushed back on the allegations, posting a video on social media where he claimed he did not no-show, but rather withdrew after the promotion failed to meet his agreed travel and booking requirements. He also alleged the charity element of the show was added last-minute — a claim Global Wrestling Kingdom has denied, stating the charitable cause was announced back in July.

In their new statement, the promotion confirmed that financial matters are being addressed.

“Mr. Riddle has now paid back his deposit and has given us his word that he will reimburse his expenses too,” Global Wrestling Kingdom wrote.

The news comes after Riddle was seen backstage at the Real American Freestyle event on Saturday before competing for another independent promotion in Florida the following day — the same day as the Barnsley show.

With the deposit now returned and further reimbursement promised, it seems this high-profile controversy is finally moving toward closure.