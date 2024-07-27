Update On Paul Wight’s New Role In AEW/ROH

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Wight (The Big Show) left the WWE after being in the company for 20 years. The WWE Hall of Famer then joined All Elite Wrestling in February 2021 and has competed in a few matches as well as working as an announcer.

This past Thursday’s episode of ROH TV saw AEW President and ROH owner Tony Khan appointed Wight as a new member of the Ring of Honor Board of Directors. Wight’s first decision as a member of their Board of Directors was to make a ROH World Tag Team Championship match for Death Before Dishonor.

Wight’s last match saw him reunite with current FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho on the Chris Jericho Cruise earlier this year. Last March, Wight noted on his Instagram that he would return to the ring soon, but that has yet to happen and there is no word yet on if that will happen.