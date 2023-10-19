Update On Rumors Of CM Punk Potentially Working With Impact Wrestling

As PWMania.com previously reported, Josh Alexander of Impact Wrestling said he would “absolutely” welcome CM Punk into the company’s locker room. Bully Ray, an Impact veteran, also advised the company to sign Punk, saying they “could do some great business together.”

This Saturday is the 2023 Imapct Bound for Glory PPV event at Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois. Regarding rumors of Punk attending the event, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com wrote the following on Twitter/X:

“I know a lot of people scoff at it, but yeah IMPACT would welcome CM Punk. Beyond obvious reasons, people said he was really great backstage when he visited.”

WrestlePurists.com’s Ibou responded to Sapp by writing that Impact “reached out to him” and “threw the offer out there.”