Update On Tag-Team Title Match Expected For AEW Double Or Nothing 2023

The tag-team title picture appears apparent heading into the next All Elite Wrestling premium live event.

During a segment on the Briscoe Family Farm on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal issued a challenge to reigning AEW World Tag-Team Champions FTR.

Jarrett and Lethal called out the title-holding team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for a championship clash at the AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view.

AEW has yet to confirm the bout, although this appears the direction things are headed.

Headlining AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 will be the Four Pillars showdown between MJF, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry for the AEW World Championship.

