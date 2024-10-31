Update On The Young Bucks Following AEW Tag Team Title Loss

As seen on this week’s “Fright Night” edition of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks lost their tag team titles to Private Party. Following the game, the Bucks announced that things had become “too chaotic” and that they would be working from home instead. After the Bucks left the building, Brandon Culter was attacked by Jon Moxley’s Death Riders faction.

As PWMania.com previously reported, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Nicholas Jackson was working with a separated shoulder that had been bothering him for several weeks.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided insight into the team’s immediate future, stating, “Yes, last night was the end of the current Young Bucks storyline. We are told they are not planned to return to TV for some time. NO, they are not done with the company. They signed a new AEW deal awhile back, which was announced publicly at the time.”

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the current storyline involving Moxley’s war against AEW is “building toward the Elite joining the face side down the line.”