Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite In Louisville, KY.

This week’s AEW Dynamite in Louisville, KY. isn’t selling well.

Wrestle Tix is reporting that AEW has sold 1,253 tickets for this week’s AEW Dynamite show at the KFC Yum! Center on Wednesday night, November 1, 2023.

There are still 3,042 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 4,295 seats.

On tap for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW International Championship, Bullet Club Gold vs. MJF & three partners of his choosing, as well as Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard.

