Update On WWE Changing The WrestleMania 37 Main Event

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE will reportedly be going in the direction of Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Title in a triple threat match at Wrestlemania 37.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Vince McMahon wanted to “shake up the plans” for the Wrestlemania card. While most of the suggestions were said to be bad, the triple threat match idea was given the green light with everyone involved in the process agreeing to it.

Meltzer was told that Bryan was not added to the match because of a belief that Reigns would be cheered over Edge. Due to the angle at Fastlane with Edge, WWE is now expecting Edge to be booed in the match.

Meltzer added the following:

“One person close to the situation said that the age issue, not as much the number as the look of age (‘he was looking older each week’) with Edge was a concerning point.”