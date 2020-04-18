Update On WWE Wanting To Turn The Revival Into Comedy Acts

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

As previously noted, there was a report that WWE wanted to turn The Revival into comedy acts prior to the team leaving the company.

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net obtained pictures of ring gear ideas that were allegedly pitched for the team:

When asked if the photos were legitimate, Cash Wheeler (Dash Wilder) gave the following response:

