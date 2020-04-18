Update On WWE Wanting To Turn The Revival Into Comedy Acts

As previously noted, there was a report that WWE wanted to turn The Revival into comedy acts prior to the team leaving the company.

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net obtained pictures of ring gear ideas that were allegedly pitched for the team:

This was Vince McMahon’s plan to repackage The Revival as a comedy team. New music. New gear. Smfh pic.twitter.com/BHPeg2IewZ — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) April 18, 2020

When asked if the photos were legitimate, Cash Wheeler (Dash Wilder) gave the following response: