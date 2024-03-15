Updated AEW Collision Lineup For 3/16: New Title Match Announced

A new title match is now official for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program, AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media to announce a TBS Women’s Championship match for the show.

Now confirmed for the 3/16 episode of AEW Collision is Julia Hart vs. Trish Adora for the TBS Women’s Championship.

Previously announced for the show is Bryan Danielson vs. Katsuyori Shibata, Kyle O’Reilly vs. “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith, as well as the start of the AEW Tag-Team Title Tournament.

Make sure to join us here at 8/7c on Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.