Updated AEW Dynasty Lineup For 4/21, New Title Match Added

A new title match and stipulation are official for AEW Dynasty 2024.

All Elite Wrestling announced during this week’s Collision episode that a stipulation has been added to the AEW World Tag Team Title Match between The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) at Dynasty. The Young Bucks will take on FTR in the tournament finals, with the match now being contested under Ladder Match rules.

AEW also announced during the Battle of the Belts X special event that current International Champion Roderick Strong will defend his title against Kyle O’Reilly.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 4/21 PPV:

AEW DYNASTY (4/21/2024)



* Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland (AEW Title)

* Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

* Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale (TBS Women’s Title)

* Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. The House Of Black

* Young Bucks vs. FTR (AEW Tag-Team Title Ladder Match)

* “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa (AEW Women’s Title)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC

* Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly (AEW International Title)

Make sure to join us here on 4/21 for live AEW Dynasty 2024 results coverage from St. Louis, MO.

AEW Dynasty will take place on Sunday, April 21, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.