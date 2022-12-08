Updated AEW Line-Ups and ROH Final Battle Card

Here is the Dynamite Cards for the rest of 2022 & beginning of 2023 & also the ROH Final Battle Card for this Saturday

Friday’s Rampage (Dec 9th) (Spoilers)

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Regina Di Wave Title & Women’s Title #1 Contenders Match

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny

Tag Team Match

The Firm vs. Izzy James & Clayton Bloodstone

All Atlantic Title Match

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Trent Seven

ROH Final Battle Card So Far (Dec 10th)

ROH World Title Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (If Castagnoli loses he must join Jericho Appreciation Society)

Pure Title Match

Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Women’s Title Match

Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena

Television Title Match

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson

Tag Team Match

Swerve In Our Glory vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

6 Man Tag Team Title Match

The Boys & Dalton Castle (c) vs. The Embassy

ROH World Tag Team Title Dog Collar Match

FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes

Winter Is Coming (Dec 14th)

AEW World Title & Dynamite Diamond Ring

MJF (c) & (h) vs. Ricky Starks

4th Match Of The Best Of 7 Series Match

Trios Champion Death Triangle (2) vs. The Elite (1)

Trios Match

House Of Black vs. TBD

Holiday Bash So Far (Dec 21st)

5th Match Of The Best Of 7 Series

Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite

New Years Smash (Dec 28th)

6th Match Of The Best Of 7 Series

Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite (If Necessary)

Dynamite (Jan 4th)

TBA

Dynamite (Jan 11th)

Trios Title 7th & Final Match Of The Best Of 7 Series

Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite (If Necessary)