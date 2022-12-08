Updated AEW Line-Ups and ROH Final Battle Card

Here is the Dynamite Cards for the rest of 2022 & beginning of 2023 & also the ROH Final Battle Card for this Saturday
Friday’s Rampage (Dec 9th) (Spoilers)
Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita
Regina Di Wave Title & Women’s Title #1 Contenders Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny
Tag Team Match
The Firm vs. Izzy James & Clayton Bloodstone
All Atlantic Title Match
Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Trent Seven
ROH Final Battle Card So Far (Dec 10th)
ROH World Title Match
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (If Castagnoli loses he must join Jericho Appreciation Society)
Pure Title Match
Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta
Women’s Title Match
Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena
Television Title Match
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson
Tag Team Match
Swerve In Our Glory vs. Shane Taylor Promotions
6 Man Tag Team Title Match
The Boys & Dalton Castle (c) vs. The Embassy
ROH World Tag Team Title Dog Collar Match
FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes
Winter Is Coming (Dec 14th)
AEW World Title & Dynamite Diamond Ring
MJF (c) & (h) vs. Ricky Starks
4th Match Of The Best Of 7 Series Match
Trios Champion Death Triangle (2) vs. The Elite (1)
Trios Match
House Of Black vs. TBD
Holiday Bash So Far (Dec 21st)
5th Match Of The Best Of 7 Series
Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite
New Years Smash (Dec 28th)
6th Match Of The Best Of 7 Series
Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite (If Necessary)
Dynamite (Jan 4th)
TBA
Dynamite (Jan 11th)
Trios Title 7th & Final Match Of The Best Of 7 Series
Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite (If Necessary)