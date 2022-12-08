Updated AEW Line-Ups and ROH Final Battle Card

Ethan Black
Here is the Dynamite Cards for the rest of 2022 & beginning of 2023 & also the ROH Final Battle Card for this Saturday

Friday’s Rampage (Dec 9th) (Spoilers)

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Regina Di Wave Title & Women’s Title #1 Contenders Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny

Tag Team Match
The Firm vs. Izzy James & Clayton Bloodstone

All Atlantic Title Match
Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Trent Seven

ROH Final Battle Card So Far (Dec 10th)

ROH World Title Match
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli (If Castagnoli loses he must join Jericho Appreciation Society) 

Pure Title Match
Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Women’s Title Match
Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena

Television Title Match
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson

Tag Team Match
Swerve In Our Glory vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

6 Man Tag Team Title Match
The Boys & Dalton Castle (c) vs. The Embassy

ROH World Tag Team Title Dog Collar Match
FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes

Winter Is Coming (Dec 14th)

AEW World Title & Dynamite Diamond Ring
MJF (c) & (h) vs. Ricky Starks

4th Match Of The Best Of 7 Series Match
Trios Champion Death Triangle (2) vs. The Elite (1)

Trios Match
House Of Black vs. TBD

Holiday Bash So Far (Dec 21st)

5th Match Of The Best Of 7 Series
Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite

New Years Smash (Dec 28th)

6th Match Of The Best Of 7 Series
Trios Champion Death Triangle vs. The Elite (If Necessary) 

Dynamite (Jan 4th)

TBA

Dynamite (Jan 11th)

Trios Title 7th & Final Match Of The Best Of 7 Series
Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite (If Necessary) 

