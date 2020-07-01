Updated AEW Rankings

As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the 25th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of July1, 2020. The rankings for this week stayed the same as last week for the most part. These rankings will take the rosters into tonight’s Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite on TNT. While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 pic.twitter.com/hRz73fZpCX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 1, 2020