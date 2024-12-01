Updated Line-Up For December 11 Episode Of AEW’s Dynamite Winter Is Coming Special

All Elite Wrestling announced two new matches for the December 11 Winter Is Coming special episode of Dynamite on TBS.

House of Black’s Brody King will battle Ricochet in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will take on The Death Riders’ AEW World Trios Champion Claudio Castagnoli in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match.

Previously announced for the show are AEW Women’s World Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May defending her title against Mina Shirakawa.

