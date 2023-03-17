Updated Line-Up For Impact Sacrifice On 3/24/2023

The 2023 Impact Sacrifice event will be broadcast live from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on Friday, March 24. It will be available to Impact Ultimate Insiders via Impact Plus and YouTube.

The current card is as follows:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Opponent to be hand-picked by Santino Marella vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls) vs. The Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Busted Open Match

Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer

First to make their opponent bleed will win.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann vs. Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw