Updated Line-Up For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced that MJF will face “El Toro Blanco” RUSH in a commercial-free singles match to kick off next week’s episode of Dynamite.

Next week’s episode of Dynamite will also see an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match between AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster), an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match between AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada vs. an opponent still to be announced, an all-star 8-Man Tag Team Match between Kyle O’Reilly, “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe and Top Flight’s Dante Martin vs. Don Callis Family (ROH World TV Champion Kyle Fletcher and “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita), The Undisputed Kingdom’s Roderick Strong and Zack Sabre Jr., a contract signing between AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and STARDOM’s Mina Shirakawa and a face-to-face between AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay.

