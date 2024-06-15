Updated Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling announced one more match for this week’s one-year anniversary episode of Collision on TNT.

It was announced that Hechicero will face Dalton Castle in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show are Thunder Rosa taking on “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo in a No DQ Match, the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) facing AEW Unified World Trios Champions the Bang Bang Gang (“Switchblade” Jay White, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) in a non-title match and Shane Taylor Promotions’ “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty battling Top Flight’s Dante Martin in a TNT Championship Qualifying Match.

This week’s one-year anniversary episode of Collision will also see “The Patriarch” Christian Cage’s Father Day special, Blackpool Combat Club (“The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli) facing TMDK, Lio Rush and Rocky “Azucar” Romero in an 8-Man Tag Team Match and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) and “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn making an appearance as they have a lot of things to get off their chests.

