Updated Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling announced one more match for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT, which is the Maximum Carnage special.

AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada will defend his championship against The Conglomeration’s “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii.

Previously announced for the show is “Hangman” Adam Page taking on “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels in a Texas Death Match and The Death Riders (AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and AEW World Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) teaming up with The Learning Tree (ROH World Champion “The Nueve” Chris Jericho, “The Red Wood” Big Bill and “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith) to face Rated FTR (“The Rated R Superstar” Cope, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood), Powerhouse Hobbs and The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) in a 12-Man Tag Team Match.

