Updated Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling announced five new matches for this week’s special Friday night episode of Collision on TNT.

It was announced that “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer will face ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe in a Continental Contenders Challenge, The Conglomeration’s “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy will battle “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith in a Continental Contenders Challenge and if Cassidy loses he will need to pay “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho $7000 for Jericho’s jacket, Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita will go up against The Beast Mortos in a Continental Contenders Challenge, “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo will battle Hikaru Shida in singles action and AEW World Champion “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson and AEW World Trios Champions “The Bastard” PAC, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will face The Elite in an All-Star 8-Man Tag Team Match.

Previously announced for the show is MxM Collection (Mason Madden and Mansoor) taking on House of Black (Brody King and Buddy Matthews) in a Fashion Fight. This week’s episode of AEW Collision is set to take place at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

