Updated Lineup For AEW All In: Texas

Following Wednesday night’s milestone 300th episode of AEW Dynamite, the company announced the updated lineup for next weekend’s All In: Texas event.

Swerve Strickland and “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will face The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in a tag team match. The stipulation is that if The Young Bucks lose, they will lose their EVP titles; however, if Strickland and Ospreay lose, they will not be able to challenge for the World Title for a year. Additionally, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley of The Death Riders will defend his title against “Hangman” Adam Page in a Death Match.

Previously announced matches for the show include AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm defending her title against TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné, and AEW International Champion “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega facing AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada in an AEW Unified Championship Winner Takes All Match. Furthermore, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate, comprised of “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, will defend their titles against JetSpeed, featuring “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

There will also be a Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match, featuring Mark Briscoe from The Conglomeration, MJF from The Hurt Syndicate, and several other participants yet to be announced. A Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match is also scheduled, including Kris Statlander and additional competitors to be determined.

AEW All In: Texas will take place on Saturday, July 12th, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.