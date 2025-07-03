Sammy Guevara Says He’s Being Smarter With Risks Since Becoming A Dad

AEW star and current ROH World Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara discussed various topics with Denise Salcedo, including how his approach to high-impact wrestling moves has changed since becoming a father.

Guevara said, “Man, it’s been a blast. It’s funny, I did an interview with Chris Van Vliet. I said this earlier. You know, now I’m going to start being not as crazy, and then every match that followed was me jumping off a ladder or going through tables. But I’m trying to be smarter with it all, like pick my spots. You know, it’s wrestling, so it’s not the safest sport in general. But knowing when to go and risk and when not to, because for the longest time, especially in the early days of AEW, any time I’m on, it’s 100%, give 110, and, you know, shoot for the moon, and if you miss… you know, whatever’s going to happen, like caution to the wind in a lot of ways. But now, we’re at a different level now and we got other people that need me, not just myself. So I think my daughter would like me in one piece when I go home. So, you know, it’s a fine line of like trying to risk it to like get to something great. But then at the same time, knowing when that risk is worth it.”

