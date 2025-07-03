Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (7/5/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max, celebrating its special 100th episode.

In an exciting All Star 8-Woman Tag Team Match, “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, and TayJay (Tay Melo and Anna Jay) will go up against ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, “The Megasus” Megan Bayne, Julia Hart from Hounds of Hell, and “The Toxic Spider” Thekla.

Additionally, Daniel Garcia will face “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher from the Don Callis Family in a singles match. The Hurt Syndicate’s AEW World Tag Team Champion, “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, will take on JetSpeed’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight in another singles match. In a trios match, The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Místico, and Hologram) will battle the Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Trent Beretta, and Rocky “Azucar” Romero).

Previously announced for the show, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) will compete against The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) in a tag team match.

Join us every Saturday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of AEW Collision results.